Vehicle-related crimes up 23 percent across Galveston County News Vehicle-related crimes up 23 percent across Galveston County In an Only on FOX report we told you how a fee tacked on to every Texans vehicle insurance policy doesn't go to where all taxpayers are told it goes. It's supposed to fund task forces that target vehicle related crimes.

Since our exclusive report aired, some law makers want to change that and the timing couldn't be better. As FOX 26's Randy Wallace tells us, vehicle break-ins are dramatically on the rise in Galveston County.