Moses Malone Jr. files civil lawsuit against James Harden

Fox 26 news has learned Houston Rockets' star player James Harden has been sued and accused of masterminding a plan to assault and rob the son of an NBA legend.
That suit was filed by Moses Malone Jr today according to his attorney George Farah. It alleges Harden paid a group of people $20,000 in cash to attack and rob Malone at V-Live strip club last year. The lawsuit says Harden was angry because Malone wrote a Facebook post criticizing the star player for charging children for his basketball camp. Several people connected to the assault have already been charged criminally.
Rusty Hardin is James Harden's attorney and he sent FOX 26's Isiah Carey this statement:
I am in Boston for depositions so I haven't seen the petition but I have previously discussed Mose's allegations with James and others, and I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue. Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.