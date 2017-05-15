First case of the year of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County reported

- Montgomery County Public Health District is reporting the county's first case of West Nile Virus this year. According to MCPHD, a 60-year-old woman infected with West Nile Virus is in stable condition and recovering at home. The first case of West Nile Virus in the county last year was reported in August.

MCPDH is asking residents to do their part in fighting West Nile Virus by avoiding mosquito bites and mosquito-proofing homes. MCPHD outlines some tips in a press release:



Avoid bites by using insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products and follow their directions for use. Weather permitting, wear long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors. Many mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. It is good to consider staying indoors during these hours. It is important to mosquito-proof your home. Empty any standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, birdbaths and any other items holding water on a regular basis. Install or repair screen on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside and use your air-conditioning if you have it.

The CDC says 80 percent of people infected with West Nile will not show any symptoms, but it can cause serious disease. Symptoms will usually develop in 3 to 14 days after a mosquito bite. Serious symptoms that can last several weeks include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis, and neurological effects can be permanent. Only 1 percent of cases display serious symptoms. Milder symptoms include fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

Learn more on the CDC website here.