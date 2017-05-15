9-year-old boy wounded in northeast Houston shooting News 9-year-old boy wounded in northeast Houston shooting An argument in northeast Houston ended with a suspect shooting at a home, leaving a 9-year-old boy with a leg injury.

Houston police arrived to the home on Bringhurst Street near Martha Street at around 12 a.m. Monday in response to the reported shooting.

The wounded boy was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital. A Houston Police Department lieutenant said that the three suspects went to the home, tried to kick in the front door and were involved in an argument before one of them fired a pistol. They ran from the home.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.