The Woodlands doctor temporarily suspended for allegedly working while intoxicated

- A physician who practices in The Woodlands and Montgomery was temporarily suspended for "exhibiting signs of intoxication" while working a shift, the Texas Medical Boards said. They released this press releases:

On May 12, 2017, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Gregory Michael Gibbons, M.D., after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.



The Board panel found that on or about April 19, 2017, Dr. Gibbons, who practices in Montgomery and The Woodlands, was working a day shift at the CHI Baylor St. Luke's Emergency Center in Montgomery, Texas, was acting strangely in his behavior, his treatment of patients, and exhibited clear signs of intoxication. A blood sample obtained from Dr. Gibbons during an evaluation came back positive for ethyl alcohol at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.293.



A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Dr. Gibbons, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Gibbons. The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.