- At least 25 people have been hurt after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., on Monday morning.

The bus crashed around 10 a.m. on the highway about 40 miles north of Baltimore.

A local fire company says more than 25 people were injured in the crash. Major traffic delays will be in place for much of the afternoon while emergency crews remain on the scene.

