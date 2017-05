Amazon lowers free shipping minimum News Amazon lowers free shipping minimum Getting your items shipped from Amazon for free without a Prime account is about to get easier.

The online retailer says it's dropping the minimum requirement to qualify for free shipping from $35 to $25. The new shopping feature went into effect this week.

This is the second time this year alone that Amazon has dropped the free shipping price. Back in February, it was lowered from $49 to $35.