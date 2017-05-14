Rise in illness from parasite found in some sushi, doctors say News Rise in illness from parasite found in some sushi, doctors say A warning for sushi lovers -- there's been a rise in an illness caused by eating sushi and other raw or undercooked fish and seafood.

It's called anisakiasis, and it's caused by a parasite that attaches itself to the digestive tract. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, vomiting and fever. It has to be removed with a special net. But the good news is the symptoms typically disappear after it is removed.

The British Medical Journal, recently reported a case study of a previously healthy 32-year-old man who had suddenly experienced the symptoms after eating sushi. An endoscopy revealed the parasite in his digestive tract. Doctors say cases of the parasite are most common in Japan, but it is being seen more in Western countries.