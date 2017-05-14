Memorial outside home where three kids lost their lives in fire News Memorial outside home where three kids lost their lives in fire Sunday, May 14, is Mother's Day, and a day that should be spent with family. For some that use to live in the home that caught fire Friday morning, it's now a day of mourning.

"God works in mysterious ways, sometimes we don't understand how things fall into place, so it's just, devastating what happened here," says Pastor Steven Johnson.

On Friday, the Shenandoah Police Department officers were the first to respond on scene. While several family members living in the home were able to escape, three children -- T.J., Kaila and Kyle Mitchell -- were not.

Alyssa Milian says she was the kids counselor everyday after school at the YMCA and that she was closest with the oldest son.

"He was in my after school club we have for teens because he was 13 and they are such sweet kids, it's just so crazy," says Milian.

Others came by to bring what they could to let the family know they stopped by.

"We care about them and love them and the Johnson family has been in this area for many years," says another family friend who came by to bring a bouquet of balloons.

Family visited the site as well. Pastor Steven Johnson says he is cousins with those that lived in the house.

His family has been going through a difficult time as well, but say they are leaning on their faith to get them through it.

"Lives, lives you cannot put a price and you know we are just grieving over our family members," says Pastor Johnson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.