VIDEO: Close call for stranded Texas motorists

- Abilene police have a message for drivers: move over and slow down for motorists -- it's the law. In a video shared to their YouTube channel, APD shows just how dangerous conditions be for motorists pulled over on the side of the road.

In the video, a police officer can be heard telling the stranded motorists to move over away from the road to a safer location. Seconds later, a vehicle slams into one of the vehicles that is pulled over on the side of the road, causing it to flip over and almost landing on the stranded motorists. Luckily, no one was hurt.