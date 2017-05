- HPD is searching for missing 17-year-old Zachaeus Oyeneyin who was last seen at a Walmart at 11755 Beechnut. Zachaeus is reportedly autistic but knows his name.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering, gray sweat pants with purple stripes on the side, a black watch on his left wrist, and has glasses. He is described as a black male, 5'5", 150 lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 832-394-1840.