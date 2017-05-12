18 child abuse suspects arrested in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (FOX 26) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT and U.S. Marshals arrested 18 wanted child abuse suspects during an operation the department dubbed "Innocent Justice."
MCSO released this press release about the arrests:
The month of April was National Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In recognition of this proclamation, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Records and Warrants Division, Homeland Security – SWAT, and the U.S. Marshal Service combined County and Federal agency resources and tactical efforts to target persons wanted for various criminal offenses against children in Montgomery County. As a result of this team effort, 18 wanted persons were arrested in this operation, dubbed “Innocent Justice.”
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson extends a debt of gratitude to his dedicated staff and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for taking these dangerous offenders out of our community and into our jail, where they belong.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson believes, "Our children should be the most protected members of our community. We each have a duty to identify and report anyone who would do them harm."