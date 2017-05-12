18 child abuse suspects arrested in Montgomery County

- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT and U.S. Marshals arrested 18 wanted child abuse suspects during an operation the department dubbed "Innocent Justice."

MCSO released this press release about the arrests:



The month of April was National Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In recognition of this proclamation, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Records and Warrants Division, Homeland Security – SWAT, and the U.S. Marshal Service combined County and Federal agency resources and tactical efforts to target persons wanted for various criminal offenses against children in Montgomery County. As a result of this team effort, 18 wanted persons were arrested in this operation, dubbed “Innocent Justice.”