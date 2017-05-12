Ski and Wake! Step into liquid with wakeboarding in Lake Conroe

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 12 2017 01:26PM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 01:44PM CDT

CONROE, TX - If you live and breathe water sports, this is the place to go: Wakeboarding at Hangar 9, based in Lake Conroe. Warning: it's not a tame water experience!  It's a cable wake park just north of Houston in Conroe, Texas.  The park attracts everyone from the hot-spot riders to kids that can do tricks.  

The big cable can fit six riders at a time, and it takes more than a minute to make a full lap. Basically, you stay on until you wipe-out! There's a smaller cable for beginners. After a quick lesson under the watchful eye of the hangar 9 mascot, it's time to take the plunge.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston