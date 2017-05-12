Ski and Wake! Step into liquid with wakeboarding in Lake Conroe

CONROE, TX - If you live and breathe water sports, this is the place to go: Wakeboarding at Hangar 9, based in Lake Conroe. Warning: it's not a tame water experience! It's a cable wake park just north of Houston in Conroe, Texas. The park attracts everyone from the hot-spot riders to kids that can do tricks.
The big cable can fit six riders at a time, and it takes more than a minute to make a full lap. Basically, you stay on until you wipe-out! There's a smaller cable for beginners. After a quick lesson under the watchful eye of the hangar 9 mascot, it's time to take the plunge.