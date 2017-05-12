Ski and Wake! Step into liquid with wakeboarding in Lake Conroe News Ski and Wake! Step into liquid with wakeboarding in Lake Conroe If you live and breathe water sports, this is the place to go: Wakeboarding at Hangar 9, based in Lake Conroe. Warning: it's not a tame water experience! It's a cable wake park just north of Houston in Conroe, Texas. The park attracts everyone from the hot-spot riders to kids that can do tricks. The big cable can fit six riders at a time, and it takes more than a minute to make a full lap.

