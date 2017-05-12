Up, Up and Away! Flyboarding with Hydro Rockets in Conroe News Up, Up and Away! Flyboarding with Hydro Rockets in Conroe Imagine the soaring on the Texas waves on a hoverboard! It's all happening at Hydro Rockets in Conroe, Texas. It's located just North of Houston in Lake Conroe. Water fans can take an easy lesson 5 feet above the water or soar to heights of up to 25 feet "like a dolphin and feel the thrill!" The sport originally was originally invented by an innovator in France with the first set of jet boots.

Hydro Rockets have flown people as young as 7, and as old as 74. Hydro Rockets has been around since the beginning of hydro-flight and offers Jetboard lessons with some of the most experienced instructors in the industry!