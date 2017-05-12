Sen. John Cornyn no longer speaking at TSU commencement

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 12 2017 11:34AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 11:35AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Texas Southern University released the following statement on Friday:

Texas Southern University's number-one priority is student success and completion. We are proud to announce that 1,138 students have completed their academic journey and are positioned to compete on a national level. Commencement exercises are special moments for our students, their families and the entire University. Every consideration is made to ensure that our student's graduation day is a celebratory occasion and one they will remember positively for years to come.  We asked Senator Cornyn to instead visit with our students again at a future date in order to keep the focus on graduates and their families.  We, along with Senator Cornyn, agree that the primary focus of commencement should be a celebration of academic achievement.

Sen. Cornyn's deputy press secretary released the following statement on Friday:

Senator Cornyn was honored to be invited to address TSU's graduates, but he respects the Administration's decision and looks forward to continuing to engage with the University in the future.


