Arnold Schwarzenegger selected as University of Houston Commencement Speaker

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 12 2017 06:19AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 06:20AM CDT

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston selected Arnold Schwarzenegger as the 2017 commencement speaker.

Schwarzenegger will be compensated $40,000 for this high-profile speaking appearance, and the school reportedly will handle travel costs.

"A commencement tradition is revived at the University of Houston. It is pomp. It is impressive. It is spectacular. It is joy and pride for your family, and a model for future generations to follow," said University of Houston officials.

The commencement and graduation celebration will be held May 12 at 10 a.m.
 


