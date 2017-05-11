United Airlines flight from IAH returns to gate due to scorpion

- United Airlines confirmed a flight returned to the gate at IAH tonight after a scorpion "emerged from a customer's clothing".

United released this statement:

Houston to Quito flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing. Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung. The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito.