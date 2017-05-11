Discolored water reported at Crosby school

-

The Crosby Independent School District released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

BES Parents, at 3pm discolored water was reported on campus. Campus staff immediately covered all water fountains. Maintenance and MUD District are on site to determine the cause of the problem. We expect the problem to be resolved by morning, but will have plenty of bottled water onsite in case it has not been cleared by morning. We appreciate your patience and will notify you once we've gotten the all-clear.