Police chase suspect in stolen yellow car

- Fort Worth police are chasing a suspect in a stolen car.

The high-speed chase reportedly started around 12:30 close to downtown Fort Worth. The suspect drove through Fort Worth and then headed on Interstate 20 into Arlington, Grand Prairie and Dallas.

At one point the suspect dodged a spike strip while going significantly faster than 75 miles per hour. The chase is now headed northbound on Interstate 45.

Few details about why the chase started were immediately available. The Fort Worth Police Department has only said the suspect’s yellow car was reported stolen.

There are unconfirmed reports that the suspect is a female who is in the car alone.

Stay tuned to FOX 4 News for updates.