Four teens arrested in connection to string of armed carjackings News Four teens arrested in connection to string of armed carjackings HPD has arrested four juveniles who may be connected a string of armed carjackings and the violent attack of a 76-year-old woman in Alief. Police were investigating the recent series of carjackings and then proceeded to arrest the 4 teenage boys. Police believe that one of them may also be responsible for punching the 76-year-old woman.

- HPD has arrested four juveniles who may be connected a string of armed carjackings and the violent attack of a 76-year-old woman. Police were investigating the recent series of carjackings and then proceeded to arrest the 4 teenage boys. Police believe that one of them may also be responsible for punching the 76-year-old woman.

The brutal attack of the elderly woman happened on Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera. According to initial reports, the woman had just returned to her home. As she started walking towards the front of her car, you can see a suspect approach her from behind. He then strikes her in the back of her head. The thieves took off with her wallet, cellphone, and took her silver Honda Accord, which was later recovered on Tuesday.

She sustained several scratches, and bruises on her face, arms, and back. The investigation brought police to Alief Taylor high school yesterday. As the four teens, ages 15-16 were exiting school grounds police attempted to approach them. The fled in the car and then all four took off on foot, but were caught and taken into custody. The teens have not yet been charged with her attack. Right now the driver faces charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, the other three face misdemeanor evading charges.

