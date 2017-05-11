Montgomery Co Courthouse evacuated due to a pipe bomb threat

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 11 2017 09:35AM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 09:35AM CDT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - The Montgomery County Courthouse has been evacuated due to a pipe bomb threat.  At 8:30am, officials received a threat of a pipe bomb being placed inside a judge's chambers.


