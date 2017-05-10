Disturbing rash of crimes targeting elderly women in the Houston area News Disturbing rash of crimes targeting elderly women in the Houston area A lot of women both young and old are turning to self- defense classes to feel safer.

- According to Precinct 4 constable deputies, 24-year-old Charles Galloway would come up behind elderly women doing yard work at their homes in Spring, assault them, and then throw them to the ground.

“The last incident on May 2, he did basically the same thing, ambushed her from behind, threw the lady on the ground, pulled her pants down, and she started screaming,” said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

On April 29, a 93-year-old woman was followed home after using an ATM machine.

“Threw the old lady to the ground and took her purse from her before running off to the service road where they fled the area,” said Hedwig Village Police Officer Terry Wu.

This disturbing video shows a 76-year-old woman being attacked in her own garage. Police believe some of the suspects could be juveniles.

Self-defense instructor Trey Drake says most women become victims because they’re not paying close enough attention.

“When you’re transitioning from one place to another, from a business to your vehicle, put your phone away and make sure you’re aware of what’s going on at all times,” Drake said.

“If you’re aware that someone is approaching you that’s making you uncomfortable, the key element is keep space,” Drake said. ‘You’re going to use non-verbal cues, put your hands out. If they continue yell 'stop'.”

Best rule of thumb, if something appears out of the ordinary, listen to your gut and trust your instincts.