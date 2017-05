Home Owner has Home Warranty Struggles News Home Owner has Home Warranty Struggles Consumer still doesn't have air conditioning after a almost a year trying to work out problems with home warranty company.

- Home Warranty of America response:

“After reviewing Ms. Mooers’ account, it is clear that we did not live up to the customer service commitment we made to her. We regret any frustration or inconvenience that occurred, and are working with Ms. Mooers to find a solution.”

-Leah Barton, General Manager/Home Warranty of America