Korean War veterans pay a visit to their memorial on Honor Flight

- Standing tall 19 men represent each branch of the military and cover the grounds of the Korean War Memorial. For those that served in Korea, the poncho's reminded them of the cold, wet winters spent in a foreign country, flighting for our country.



"When you're in battle and somebody is shooting at you it's serious, but you forget that, when that time comes you don't realize that you're afraid because your training comes in", says Robert Middleton.



Middleton served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant, he recalls getting big news on the journey home. "I went to Korean in 1952 and came out in 1953, in fact it was 5 days on the ship coming home when the Korean war was over", says Middleton.



But the war wasn't an easy one, for him and many others. "I've had people shot right next to me and killed and it brought back memories in fact it brought back tears to my eyes when I went here", says Middleton.



Harry Cain says, "the fellow that brought my senior boots was killed, a kid in my outfit was killed and a fellow named Mabery Cain was killed".



Cain served in the Army from 1951 to 1952 during the Korean War. He says the 2nd armored division that he was a part of, were some of the first boots on the ground for the NATO forces.



"We were the NATO forces that went over to try to protect the western end of Europe from the Russians, the Russians had 30 to 40 divisions over there and we had 3", recalls Cain.



Cain made the journey to D.C. with his grandson Lee. Lee Cain says, "it's a good connection for them, a lot of lost time in between and as painful as it may be, the joys and the bad, it's good for them to see".



Lee Cain, a combat veteran and former corporal with the Army joined to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.



He says he was blessed to get to go on the trip with him. "It's a once in a life time opportunity and it means a lot to both of us. it's a honor flight for them but it's also one for me too", says Lee Cain.

