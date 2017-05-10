4-door car crashes into two homes

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 10 2017 04:27PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 04:27PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Deputies are working to determine what led a driver to crash a four-door car through one home and into another in northwest Harris County. The accident was reported on Pebble Lake Drive near Meadow Village Drive.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston