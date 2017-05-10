Thieves take off with multiple handguns from Alvin Gun Shop

- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at an Alvin gun store. Police say someone drove a white truck through the doors of R and G Guns on the 200 block of West Coombs in Alvin. Investigators say this is the second time in a year-and-a-half that thieves have struck this store. It's not clear how many guns were taken.

Officers arrived to find that the suspects forced entry into the store by removing the front door. Surveillance videos from the store show the suspects to be three black males and one white or Hispanic male. If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS