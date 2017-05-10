Honor Flight visits Navy Museum & Marine Corps Barraks News Honor Flight visits Navy Museum & Marine Corps Barraks

- At the Washington Navy Yard sits a large brick building that inside showcases things from every war. It's the National Museum of the United States Navy. Inside I got the opportunity to talk with those that served in that branch of the military.



"The things that I see here are things we use to talk about", says World War II veteran Angelo LaCognata.



"It's interesting to go around and see some of these things you didn't really know existed, very interesting", says Jerald Wegman who served in the Korean War.



Wegman recalls his time in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. One of his funniest memories came at the beginning of his time serving.



"One of the training stations they sent me to was in Norman, Oklahoma in the middle of the desert and I'm in the Navy", says Wegman.



The museum brought out a lot of those memories too, some saw pictures and recalled being in those places at that time. Others found familiar seats, for some working as gunners.



William Burt says he spent his time stationed in Hawaii as a parachute rigger first class. "I was in from 41 to 46", says Burt.



Later on during the trip I learned that Burt was one of the few that could recall perfectly what happened December 7th of 1941.



"I was at Pearl or on the island of Oahu and they shot our planes all up and then they went on into Pearl Harbor", says Burt.



The night the group ventured on towards the Marine Corps Barracks. The group watched the entertaining Marines form parades and do a silent drill with no commands.



"No commands and yet they do it, all they have to do is be off by a split second and they have got bayonets on those rifles", says Korean War Veteran Robert J. Mitchell.



The veterans were able to hear the Marine band perform, while the show was spectacular, the weather was not. "The last twenty minutes oh I felt for that band", says World War II veteran Cecil Newton.



"Rain or shine we host the Friday night parade here at Marine Barracks Washington". says public affairs officer with Marine Barracks Washington Captain Colleen McFadden.



Rain poured down towards the end of the parade, but even so the Marines kept going. Captain McFadden, "I know they talk a lot of pride in what they do to make sure their performances are perfect".