Missing 12-year autistic boy found safe in Port Bolivar

- UPDATE 10:04 5/10/2017: The missing 12-year-old autistic boy has been found safe in Port Bolivar.

A search is underway right now for a 12 year old autistic child in Galveston County. His name is Fidel Hernandez.

He was last seen by his mother in their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 am Wednesday, May 10th.

His mother discovered him missing at 4:30 am and searched for him briefly before calling the Sheriff’s Office. She did find the front door of the residence open. Foul play is not suspected at this time. We ask for anyone who may have seen him to call the Sheriff’s Office at (409)766-2322.



