Harris County jailer shown beating inmate inside city jail

- A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed after the beating of Akrem Azzam by Houston jailer Lasswon Shannon and the City of Houston. According to the lawsuit documents, jailer Shannon attacked Mr. Azzam while he was handcuffed in a cell. Shannon was arrested after the incident and pled guilty to assault and no longer works in the jail.

The lawsuit alleges a pattern of abuse at the Harris County Jail. "This incident comes on the heels of the jail beating of Reuben Williams several months before. Reuben Williams attacker is still employed by the City of Houston and did not reportedly did not receive discipline," the lawsuit states.

"There appears to be a pattern of excessive force at the Houston jail. The public is tired of these abuses." said activist Johnny Mata of the Greater Houston Coalition For Justice.

"There is no independent outside review of these incidents of excessive force. For example HPD in the last 13 years has shot over 250, about 60 unarmed, with no sustained IAD complaint for excessive force." said civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen, "Despite changes occurring nation-wide Houston has chosen to remain in the Dark Ages when it comes to curtailing excessive force and police misconduct transparency."

There will be a press conference in front of the HPD Headquarter downtown at 1200 Travis with Akrem, The Gretaer Houston Coalition For Justice and Akrem's attorney Randall Kallinen: