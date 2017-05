76-year-old woman carjacked in Alief area News 76-year-old woman carjacked in Alief area Police are trying to find two men who carjacked and roughed up a 76-year-old woman Monday in the Alief area. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

The woman was coming home from the gym when she was attacked. The video shows the woman getting out of her car when a suspect in a hoodie sneaks up behind her and strikes her in the side of her head, knocking her to the ground. She suffered bruises and scratches. The car has been recovered.