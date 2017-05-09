ACLU 'travel alert' in response to sanctuary cities bill passage

- The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a “travel alert” following the passage of Texas Senate Bill 4. The organization released a statement on Tuesday to notify anyone planning on traveling to Texas that they would need "to anticipate the possible violation of their constitutional rights when stopped by law enforcement."

The "travel alert" does not exclude U.S. travelers from other states and U.S. citizens.

“The ACLU’s goal is to protect all Texans and all people traveling through Texas — regardless of their immigration status — from illegal harassment by law enforcement,” said Lorella Praeli, ACLU director of immigration policy and campaigns. “Texas is a state with deep Mexican roots and home to immigrants from all walks of life. Many of us fit the racial profile that the police in Texas will use to enforce Trump’s draconian deportation force.”

“We plan to fight this racist and wrongheaded law in the courts and in the streets. Until we defeat it, everyone traveling in or to Texas needs to be aware of what’s in store for them,” said Terri Burke, executive director of the ACLU of Texas. “The Lone Star State will become a ‘show me your papers’ state, where every interaction with law enforcement can become a citizenship interrogation and potentially an illegal arrest.”

“It is simply a matter of time before illegal arrests occur," added Burke. "Local law enforcement will have to decide between violating a person’s rights and being severely fined, thrown in jail, or even being removed from office for choosing not to do so.”

“Everyone has constitutional rights in this country Praeli. "The state of Texas, and every law enforcement officer, must respect those rights. The ACLU stands ready to safeguard those freedoms against those who seek to diminish them.”

Other ACLU affiliates in the following states also issued the Texas "travel alert" statement:

California

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maine

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming

SB4 takes effect on September 1, 2017.