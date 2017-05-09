Police searching for missing 4-year-old boy in SE Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police and HISD police are searching for a 4-year-old child reported missing from 6210 Waltrip Street at 3:25 p.m.
The child is described as a black male without shirt or shoes, but wearing khaki camouflage bottoms.
