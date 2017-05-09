Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House announces President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
BREAKING: @POTUS fires FBI Director James Comey. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Uqp3NJN10T— Ronica Cleary 🇺🇸 (@RonicaCleary) May 9, 2017
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House announces President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
BREAKING: @POTUS fires FBI Director James Comey. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Uqp3NJN10T— Ronica Cleary 🇺🇸 (@RonicaCleary) May 9, 2017
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.