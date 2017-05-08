Employees file suit over 'noose'

By: Morse Diggs

Posted:May 08 2017 08:36PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 02:20PM CDT

CARROLLTON, Ga. - It is an image that six African-American workers in Carrollton said is more painful to them than any angry words would be.

The employees are talking about a rope tied in the form of a noose, which they said was displayed next to a break room for everyone to see.

Those employees from the Blue Water Ropes company are now taking their employer to court.

Their attorney alleges the display created a hostile work environment.

A company spokesperson said he could not make any comment due to the legal action.


