3 New Yorkers arrested in Florida airport brawl The Broward Sheriff's Office says three New York residents were arrested as irate passengers skirmished at Fort Lauderdale's airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

Sheriff's reports released Tuesday say about 500 people were in the Spirit terminal late Monday night when Desmond Waul, 22, of Selden and Janice Waul, 24, and Davante Garrett, 24, both of Brentwood, were seen by deputies threatening the airline's front counter employees.



Deputies say their actions caused the crowd to become increasingly aggressive to the point of near violence and that they wouldn't leave when ordered.



The three are charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing. They were being held Tuesday at the Broward jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each. Records do not show if they have attorneys.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Just witnessed police brutality at Fort Lauderdale airport @SpiritAirlines trying to get back to NYC...i'm tired its 2017 pic.twitter.com/3UHGUqCuwm — Brionka Halbert (@brionkahalbert) May 9, 2017

Videos posted online shows the deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

#spiritairlines right now 😳 this shit is wild, canceled flights A post shared by Jary Romero (@kallejero) on May 8, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

The airline blames the Airline Pilots Association for the cancelations in a statement to CBS News. The low-cost carrier says it has filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an "unlawful job action."



The association said hat Spirit pilots aren't engaged in any job action with Spirit and that the airline's operations "have experienced significant problems over the past several days."

Fort Lauderdale airport was the scene of a mass shooting in January that killed five people and wounded six. It happened in another terminal on the opposite side of the airport.



Airport spokesman Greg Meyer said Tuesday that the airport staff has added security agents and other staff at the terminal to help Spirit. He said passengers are often anxious before flying, so any serious disruption can aggravate matters. Three more flights were canceled Tuesday.



"For many people, airline travel is very challenging. A lot of people don't do it frequently, so they are nervous anyway. When your flight is canceled and you need to be somewhere at a certain time it is an imposition and we understand that. The airport tries to work with our airline partner to work with our passengers," Meyer said.

With the Associated Press

