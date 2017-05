- HFD officials are investigating what caused a car fire on Eastex Freeway and Aldine Mail Route on Tuesday morning. Firefighters arrived to find a sedan, engulfed in flames, and moved swiftly to contain the blaze. Miraculously, both passengers were able to escape the burning vehicle alive. The driver reportedly pulled over when the car started smoking, the fire broke out moments later. Both people in the car were able to escape the burning vehicle.