3-year-old buys Philadelphia police officers coffee News 3-year-old buys Philadelphia police officers coffee Logan has the energy and curiosity of your every day 3-year-old boy but he has a head start in paying it forward. He took care of a group of police officers Thursday morning.

- Logan has the energy and curiosity of your every day 3-year-old boy but he has a head start in paying it forward. He took care of a group of police officers Thursday morning.

It all happened at the Four Seasons diner in Northeast Philadelphia while they ate with Trisha Baum 's stepdad.

Surveillance video from inside the diner shows Logan taking over money to a group of officers on their break. He offered 5 bucks to cover their coffee, according to his mom.

She says they politely resisted at first.

"It was a big deal for me when my son wanted to do that and it's very touching."

Returning the kindness, the 15th District officers posed with Logan for a picture and let him climb into a police car, to see how it all works.