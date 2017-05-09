Neighbor shoots home invasion suspects who pistol-whipped family in NE Houston News Neighbor shoots home invasion suspects who pistol whipped family in NE Houston A home invasion leaves intruder dead and three suspects are on the run. Police say four would-be robbers broke into a home, pistol whipped and tied up a family on Crandon Street in NE Houston. The five people who live in the home were put through a very terrifying experience. Intruders reportedly held the family at gunpoint and then tied up family members. The hero of the story is the neighbor who also happens to be the family's uncle--who came in to save the family.

According to investigators, the uncle heard the shots and then came to rescue the family. He busted into the home with a gun and took aim at the four suspects. One of the suspects was killed, and the other suspects are at large. Police are on an intense search for the suspects.

