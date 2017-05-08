Klein ISD police believe Frank Elementary fire was 'intentionally set'

SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) - Frank Elementary will remain closed May 9 with a planned reopening of May 10 after a fire Klein ISD police now consider to have been intentionally set. Klein ISD says parents should monitor the school's website and district Facebook page for updates on the school closure.
Klein ISD released this statement about the fire and investigation:
Frank Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, May 9 as the remediation crews continue to clean and air out the building. We anticipate that the school will reopen on Wednesday, May 10; however, parents and staff should monitor the Frank Elementary website and the district Facebook page for updates.
The Klein ISD police department has identified a suspect in what is now considered to have been a fire that was intentionally set. This is an ongoing investigation, and Klein ISD will continue to cooperate with authorities.
The Klein ISD Board is set to vote tonight to consider emergency measures to make repairs as quickly as possible so classes can resume. The district is working with TEA on a waiver for the missed instructional days.
The updated STAAR testing schedule is below.
• Wednesday- 3rd and 4th Math, 5th Math Retest
• Thursday- 3rd and 4th Reading, 5th Reading Retest
• Friday- 5th Science
• Saturday- Make-up Testing
• Monday- Make-up Testing