Suspected drunk driver kills couple heading to airport for France trip News Suspected drunk dirver kills couple heading to airport for France trip Two people on their way to the airport for a trip to France were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The suspected drunk driver is in critical condition and under arrest for two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police say 23-year-old Promise Hamilton and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Luis Solano, were on their way to DFW International Airport when the accident happened.

Police say the suspected drunk driver was speeding when he ran a red light heading northbound on Dallas Parkway, the service road right off the tollway near Frankford Road.

Police say that's when he hit Solano and Hamilton's car, causing it to strike a pole. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was only about a mile from home and on their way to pick up relatives who would see them off.

When the couple didn't arrive, the relatives went looking for them and discovered the crash.

Hamilton's uncle, Jeff Wilcox, showed up at the crash scene Sunday afternoon to carve her name and Luis' name in a tree.

He says he wants people to see their names and think before they drink and drive.

"She was on her way to France this morning to be an au pair and to study art," said Wilcox. "She as a beautiful, vibrant young woman with such a bright future."

We lost a member of the Stars family on Sunday, Promise Hamilton. You've likely seen her talented graphic design work come across your feed. pic.twitter.com/1nzLDOVUzP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 8, 2017

Hamilton was working for the Dallas Stars doing graphic design. She was going abroad to study art to further her career.

Solano was one semester away from graduating with a degree in aerospace engineering from UT Arlington.