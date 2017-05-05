VIDEO: Coweta County Police catch suspect in high speed chase

- A man was arrested after a car and foot chase ensued with police, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

39-year-old Joshua Alan Peterson sent police officers on a high speed chase on Wednesday, that ended with officers pursuing and catching Peterson on foot, according to police.

Police received a call of a car running vehicle off the road heading toward Coweta County. Whitesburg police attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, but the suspect fled, an attempted to escape officers using a ditch next to a tractor trailer, according to a police report.

The police report states, "The offender was all over the road and had no regard for others life on the roadways." Officials say the suspect reached speeds of 80 mph and higher. Peterson was driving a beige 1997 Toyota Camry.

Peterson allegedly lost control of the vehicle on Macedonia Road, and struck a telephone police. Sheriff's deputies continued their pursuit of the suspect on foot.

Georgia State Patrol will take on the case moving forward, and requested assistance to take the suspect to the hospital. Peterson allegedly tried to flee from custody again once at the hospital.