Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices recalled

Ben & Jerry’s is recalling its Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which may have the wrong treats inside.

The ice creamery’s parent company, Unilever, said the recall was issued after a customer said they opened a box of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices and found Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices inside. The slices were individually wrapped and identified as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, but the outer packaging didn’t list that it contained peanut butter, the company said.

The product was sold in retail stores nationwide.

The affected boxes contain three individually wrapped ice cream slices with UPC code of 076840657940, a “Best By” date of AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2, according to Unilever.

Unilever has not received any reports of illness, but is recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company is offering replacement coupons for people who purchased the affected product.

If you have purchased boxes of the above product, you are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397 for more information.

SEE ALSO: Many kids' foods not be as healthy as they seem