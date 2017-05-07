Cinnabon offering free treats for National Nurses Week

Cinnabon is offering free Cinnabon treats in celebration of National Nurses Week.

The company tweeted a sweet picture Saturday with the caption, "Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge."

Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge. pic.twitter.com/vhFNP79Hf1 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2017



From May 6 through May 12, nurses can show their medical ID badge at any participating Cinnabon Bakeries and score a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites, according to the company's website.

National Nurses Week is celebrated every year in May – ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12.

