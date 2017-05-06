Clear Creek ISD $487 million bond passes

- League City, Texas- On May 6, 2017, the Clear Creek Independent School District community approved the CCISD bond referendum, with 63.59% percent voting for and 36.41% percent against the $487 million bond, based on unofficial election results. “We are appreciative of the community’s support of our schools, our teachers, and our students,” said Dr. Greg Smith, Superintendent of Schools. “I would like to first and foremost thank the CCISD Facility Advisory Committee who worked tirelessly over the course of many months to put together a bond package that reflected the community’s priorities. We are ready to get to work on these important projects that will undoubtedly improve the learning and working environment for teachers and students across this great school district.”

The funding will be used to build the district’s 27th elementary school and add to existing schools for enrollment growth, rebuild two schools that are well over 50 years old while simultaneously updating other campuses to bring them up to today’s learning standards, replace dangerous playgrounds, purchase new security systems and school buses, launch a second science magnet program at Brookside Intermediate, and conduct priority repairs and projects across CCISD.

“This school district is recognized for its strategic thinking and planning for the future. That is one of our core strengths. This school bond program will give us the ability to stay competitive in education and the ability to support the children of CCISD today and decades into the future,” said Dr. Laura DuPont, school board president. “As a school board we appreciate the community’s support of this bond package and we will ensure these funds will be used solely for the purposes we outlined to the public. We are excited to break ground.”

The contents of the school bond package were prioritized by a 30-member facility committee consisting of parents, local citizens, business leaders and educators. Over the course of several months, the Citizens Facility Advisory Committee studied a district-wide facility assessment, enrollment projections, district financial information, and toured schools.

The maximum tax rate increase for this bond will be $0.035 on the Interest and Sinking Tax Rate which is currently at $0.365 per $100 valuation. The increase will hold for three years and then the tax rate will begin to come down. Based on a median home value of $223,635, homeowners can anticipate a $65.61 tax increase per year or $5.41 per month. For more information visit http://www.ccisd.net/bond2017.