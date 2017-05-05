Deadly 2-vehicle accident in Conroe

Deadly two-vehicle accident in Conroe on May 5, 2017
Deadly two-vehicle accident in Conroe on May 5, 2017
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 05 2017 05:17PM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 05:17PM CDT

CONROE, Texas (FOX 26) - Conroe police are investigating a two-vehicle accident on West Davis Street (State Highway 105) near Highland Hollow Drive reported at around 2:50 p.m. Friday that led to the death of a female.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston