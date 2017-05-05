Person barricaded in apartment building

Posted:May 05 2017 04:47PM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 04:47PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - SWAT team and hostage negotiation team members are at the Rollingwood Apartment Homes in east Houston where a suspect in an aggravated robbery case is barricaded in an apartment unit.


