Funeral for Cpl. Stephen Ballard held Friday News Funeral for Cpl. Stephen Ballard to be held Friday Funeral services for Delaware State Trooper Stephen Ballard will be held Friday morning, after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Services for Cpl. Ballard, 32, were held Friday in Wilmington at The Chase Center on the Riverfront.

Ballard was shot April 26 while investigating a suspicious vehicle at a convenience store in Bear. His killer, then barricaded himself in his family home near Middletown, firing shots at officers during a 20-hour standoff before he was fatally shot.

Ballard's mother Robin said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press ahead of the funeral that her son "loved helping people," ''loved representing the state of Delaware" and "loved representing the Delaware state troopers."

In the past week, wreaths have been laid and memorials taken place, including several events at the Wawa where Ballard was shot and killed. Biker groups, fellow officers, and everyday citizens have all been coming together to grieve.

Cpl. Stephen Ballard is the 24th trooper killed in the line of duty since the Delaware State Police force was formed, back in 1923. The 32-year-old was an eight-year DSP veteran.

Ballard is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter.