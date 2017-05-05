EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Murder suspect surrenders in teen's deadly shooting during Subway robbery

- A suspect surrendered after being charged in a deadly shooting of a teen in front of his mother during a robbery at a Subway restaurant. Detectives say that murder suspect, Jeffrey Archangel, 25, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

18-year-old Flores was shot and killed, while he was protecting his mother during an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant on Feb. 22. Javier was a beloved student at Chavez High School. According to initial reports, Flores was working at the Subway restaurant on Broadway at 8 p.m. that day when he was shot in the neck by one of two suspects during a robbery.

Investigators say the two suspects in the robbery and murder of Flores struck another Subway location at 4807 San Jacinto. Police said Flores mother was also working at the Broadway restaurant when the suspects entered the store. At that point, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the Javier's mom. Flores then tried to intervene, confronting the suspect and was then shot.

FOX 26 reporter, John Donnelly spoke exclusively to Jeffrey Archangel and activist, Quannell X right before Archangel turned himself in. Archangel said, “I’m innocent. I did not do this and I know exactly what happened.” Quannell X added, "The real suspect who actually pulled the trigger is still on the loose."