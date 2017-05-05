18-wheeler struck the overpass, damaging cars on Eastex Freeway

Posted:May 05 2017 08:10AM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 08:10AM CDT

HOUSTON, TX - Authorities say that an 18-wheeler struck the overpass, causing debris and damaging four vehicles on I-69 Eastex and North Loop.  Eastex Freeway is now closed due to bridge damage

