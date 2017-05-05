18-wheeler struck the overpass, damaging cars on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, TX - Authorities say that an 18-wheeler struck the overpass, causing debris and damaging four vehicles on I-69 Eastex and North Loop. Eastex Freeway is now closed due to bridge damage
Keep informed with updates on this developing story.
