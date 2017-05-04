Officers get to know their neighbors at 'Coffee with a Cop' News Officers get to know their neighbors at 'Coffee with a Cop' Today officers from more than a dozen Houston area police departments spent the day getting to know their neighbors. The monthly "Coffee with a Cop" event helps promote community relations. ACU Texas hosts "Coffee with a Cop" at all 16 of their locations every month. This month, ACU Texas honored Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood and collected donations for his family.

This was one of many events honoring Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood since his death last month. Captain Kirk Bonsal with Harris County Precinct 3 tells us Deputy Greenwood's widow has been overwhelmed with all the support her family has received since her husband's death.